Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
William Andrews, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault and menacing.
Deljuan Hendrix, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault.
Carl Elkins, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended license.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Katelyn Camparone, 25, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle.
Kreene Jones, 36, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
