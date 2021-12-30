In Dawson Springs on Thursday, there was a standing-room-only crowd of tornado victims at the community center to hear updates regarding assistance and about next steps from officials representing several entities who are in town to help.
“We are here to stay,” said Adrian Grieve of the American Red Cross.
Keith Deiml of FEMA echoed that sentiment. “It will take years for FEMA to close-out this disaster.”
Katie Moyer with “Boots on the Ground” delivered information about the volunteer effort she leads to begin the town hall session. Headquartered at the First Christian Church on Eli Street, she is focused on permission slips at this time. “These permission slips from homeowners will allow our volunteers to come in and clean up debris, find personal belongings, or move personal belongings, but we need your permission for the protection of the volunteers,” she said.
“We’ll get our volunteer groups out there just as soon as possible to get you the help you need,” said Moyer.
Grieve then implored all residents affected by the Dec. 10 tornado to register with both the American Red Cross and FEMA. For now, the American Red Cross is located in the parking lot of Ms. Becky’s Place (restaurant) on Arcadia Ave. You can also register by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
“We have items to give out — if you need flashlights, if you need batteries, and totes to store your items — I know that’s a big item folks have been looking for — we’ve got hand warmers because it is starting to get a bit chilly out there, work gloves--all of that type of thing,” Grieve said. “We also, of course, are sheltering people.”
“If you need sheltering, please let one of our people know,” Gieve continued. “We also offer a lot of emotional support--we have emotional care counselors available and spiritual care counselors.”
As of Thursday, in Hopkins County, there were 1300 registrations with FEMA. If you are a victim of the tornado who has not yet registered with FEMA, you may do so by calling 1-800-621-FEMA, online at disasterassitance.gov, or by visiting the tent located in the parking lot of the Dawson Springs Branch Library.
“You’ll receive a confirmation number when you register, and a housing inspector that we contract will come out and look at your property,” said Deiml. “You’ll know it’s them because they’ll have the confirmation number you received when you registered — they’ll have identification.”
“They’ll look at the damage and make an assessment — and then you’ll receive confirmation from us about your registration,” Deiml explained. “Quite often, that first letter you receive says that you have been denied — do not pay attention to that — look at what documentation we need from you in the letter — do not throw the letter away.”
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield spoke of the clean-up phase which began “in earnest” on Monday. “The first step in rebuilding is cleaning,” he said. “We’re picking up everything that’s been pushed to the roads.”
According to Whitfield, it is estimated that the clean-up of the disaster in Dawson Springs alone will cost $60 million. Likewise, it is estimated that the rebuild will come at a price tag of $120 million. “Make sure you contact your insurance company before you do anything to your house,” Whitfield said. “Make sure you register with FEMA and the Red Cross before you do anything to your house.”
The county’s Disaster Relief Center is currently being housed at Hopkins County Central High School, but will be transitioning to a new location when Hopkins County Schools resume classes at the beginning of January.
“We’re working on another location here in Dawson,” said Whitfield. “We’re going to put together a Disaster Recovery Committee of those that want to help.”
Five members of the Dawson Springs City Council were in attendance in order to ask the questions that those who they represent have been asking.
The most pressing of those was asked by council member Martha Woolsey. “How are they going to handle that kind of debris--the kind that can’t be separated into the piles?”
“Please minimize that situation,” answered Whitfield. “It will add so much cost and time if that happens.”
“The piles — electronics, hazardous waste, construction, vegetative, and white goods — it all needs to be separated as much as possible,” Whitfield said. “Talk to the people who are just pushing the entire house to the street--that’s just pushing the problem onto someone else.”
“Volunteers need to register when they’re coming in,” said Mayor Chris Smiley. “They’re being instructed about what to do and how to do it.”
“It’s entirely possible that the EPA will say ‘Look, you’re not cleaning this up right, you’re putting it all in one place and you can’t do that--just stop,’ ” Whitfield warned.
All six members of the council owned homes and property in the direct path of the tornado. Woolsey’s home on Lumber St. and Chris Morris’ house on Keigan St. were complete losses. Dusty Vinson’s property on Franklin St., Mark McGregor’s on Hall St., Joe Allen’s on Cross St., and Kenny Mitchell’s on Alexander St. all sustained damage.
“Kentucky Utilities is working hard,” said Smiley. “Once you have that green sticker on your box, you can call 1-800-981-0600 and they’ll hook you up.”
“Atmos Gas has three more areas that they’ve got to get back on, and that will probably be about two weeks,” Smiley said. “That number is 1-888-286-6700.”
“In terms of short-term housing, we’re trying to figure out the best place and where we’re going to get the money,” Smiley concluded.
At the monthly meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council on Tuesday, the only business conducted was to approve the grant process for a new fire truck as requested by Fire Chief Roby Linton.
“There is an Apparatus Grant open right now for departments who have trucks older than 20 years,” said Linton. “If awarded the grant of $450,000, the city’s part would be about 5%.”
“If you get awarded the grant, we’ll get a new truck and will have to take one of the older trucks out of service,” informed Linton.
The four members present — Morris, Woolsey, Vinson, and McGregor approved Linton’s request unanimously.
