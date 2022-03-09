The Toddler Tuesday program, which began last month, has been a huge hit for moms and toddlers in the community. The aim of the event is to provide a fun morning out, mixed with some educational reading followed by some arts and crafts that pairs with the book that was read.
This upcoming Tuesday, March 15, the book will be Belinda the Ballerina. The craft is a wooden shoe design that children can color or paint, and then string a shoe lace in the holes to practice tying the shoe.
“Our craft will help your kiddos learn how to tie their shoes,” MadCity Crafts owner Katie Doran said. “Then we will have playtime in the kids area, you can also add on a lunch if you want.”
The class size will be set at ten children so be sure to register early as spots are limited. The event will start at 10 a.m. and is expected to last an hour and a half. Masks are recommended. Parents will need to stay with their children for the entire event. Parents are able to register online for a discounted price, or you can pay $15 per child at the door.
For more information or to register in advance, visit www.madcitycrafts.com. The studio is located at 190 Madison Square Drive in Madisonville. There is plenty of parking available on-site.
