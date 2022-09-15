The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Felipe Peres, was charged, September 13, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense.
• Ashleigh Caraway, was charged, September 13, 2022, for possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence.
• Samantha Knight, was charged, September 13, 2022, for shoplifting and theft by unlawful taking.
• Jimmy Ray Brewer, was charged, September 14, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Britany Warner, was charged, September 14, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Glenn C. Riddle, was charged, September 14, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Christa Lane, was charged, September 12, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
