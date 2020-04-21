There’s no idea when people will be allowed to use it. But the Madisonville City Council approved a contract Monday to turn a building at Mahr Park into an event center.
The council voted unanimously to accept a $216,000 bid to renovate a maintenance barn for weddings, receptions and other activities. Garrigan Building and Construction of Madisonville submitted the lowest of four bids.
“The bid fell below the projected level of what we authorized,” Council Chair Frank Stevenson said.
The city Tourism Board allocated $225,000 for the project last December.
When Mayor Kevin Cotton unveiled plans for the event center, he hoped to have it ready for use by summer. Stevenson said that still could happen.
“Construction has been continuing on,” Stevenson said, despite Kentucky coronavirus restrictions. It’s considered an essential service. Contractor David Garrigan believes he can finish the renovation within 90 days.
But renting the event center to groups is another matter. Gov. Andy Beshear continues to emphasize a ban on “mass gatherings” of 10 people or more.
“My hope would be that we would begin to relax the shutdown of businesses to adapt to what we know,” Stevenson said.
During the meeting, Mayor Kevin Cotton read parts of a coronavirus executive order he issued that postponed the deadlines for paying several city taxes.
Gross/net receipt taxes are not due to the city until at least Wednesday, July 15, with all interest payments are waived as well. Occupation taxes and alcoholic beverage fees for the first quarter of this year are not due until May 31.
“You’re all doing an outstanding job, you... and the whole staff,” council member Larry Noffsinger said. He realized the city government is “shooting off the hip” as it responds to a virus which is mysterious in many ways.
The council met for the first time Monday via video conference, due to coronavirus health concerns. Stevenson said it followed some practice sessions.
“We did a couple of trials to make sure we had the bugs worked out,” Stevenson said.
He added the first rehearsal occurred in March, followed by a second on Friday, April 10.
City Clerk Kim Blue said the next scheduled council meeting will take place Monday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m.
“It will probably be virtual again,” she said.
If Stevenson has his way, it won’t be.
“It’s better to have live meetings,” he said. “I want a sense of not just the audio, but the visual.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.