Although an expansion of the Hopkins County Regional Landfill is not necessary for 11 years, preliminary plans are being made between Waste Connections and Hopkins Fiscal Court.
Travis Ricker with Waste Connections, the private business that runs the landfill in White Plains, spoke to magistrates Tuesday night during a special-called Zoom meeting of the court.
Waste Connections plans to expand the landfill, which would require strategic planning with county government.
The landfill was established in the early 1990s, but wasn’t in operation until nearly 15 years later, Ricker said during the meeting. It opened in 2005, according to the landfill’s website, hopkinscountylandfill.com.
There are 11 years of life left in the landfill, which gives Waste Connections a 5- to 7-year timeframe to get everything in line for the expansion. Ricker said he seeks to have feedback from the court and a commitment within the next three months in order to proceed. He sought items of concern from the magistrates.
“We’re going to make sure our interests are protected first,” Hopkins Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. told The Messenger on Wednesday. Concerns include traffic and litter issues as well as cost to the county and its citizens.
The landfill currently uses 51 acres and plans to use about 50 more before the 11 years runs out. The expansion will allow for the use of 30 to 32 acres of additional land, of which the business already owns.
Trash brought to the landfill comes from many communities, Whitfield said. It’s not just a county landfill.
In 2011, the fiscal court and Waste Connections reached a 20-year agreement, according to The Messenger archives. The private company would be responsible for paying for some maintenance and improvement of Claude Young Road, the access road to the landfill. The agreement also set payment structures for those needing a license to dump trash. The county would receive a portion of that money.
The agreement was met with some distaste as some magistrates wanted a shorter contract and the waiving of the county’s dumping fees.
The court and Ricker agreed to a future meeting so Ricker could show the magistrates conceptual drawings and aerial photos in addition to other documents that would better explain the expansion.
The court’s next regular meeting is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the government center.
In other business, the court:
• approved tax and dues settlements as well as items for surplus for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
• approved the bills, transfers and reports from the county treasurer.
• approved Nick Bailey to bid out the county public safety radio system upgrade.
• received a rundown of state road aid from Brad Houck with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Proposed to be paved is Kentucky 370 from Kentucky 2347 to the Hopkins-Webster county line (1.8 miles, $117,000), Kentucky 454 from U.S. 62 to Kentucky 112 (2.3 miles, $172,000) and Kentucky 630 from U.S. 41-A to Yarbrough Hill Road (4.7 miles, $380,000).
• had the first reading of Hopkins County Ordinance 2020-3, which repeals Hopkins County Ordinance 2000-5 and enacts a new one. The language in the 2000 edition including information about a House bill and should now include references to Kentucky Revised Statutes instead.
• renewed the lease agreement between the fiscal court and Court Appointed Special Advocates program of Hopkins, Webster and Crittenden counties for two years.
• approved an indigent burial request for Clyde Jones.
• appointed Laura Harvey as fiscal court clerk for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• appointed Amy Davis to serve a one-year term on the board of directors for South Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.