While unemployment rates in Kentucky have seen a massive decrease as of late, workforce participation numbers across the commonwealth continue to remain below what they were pre-COVID-19.
Kentucky reported a 3.8% unemployment rate for the month of May, the most recent month reported by the state. That number is not only lower than the same month in 2021 (4.7%) and 2020 (16.5%), it is even lower than pre-COVID-19 number from May 2019, when Kentucky reported a 4.1% unemployment rate.
Yet while unemployment rates drop, one area that has still yet to recover to pre-COVID levels is the state’s workforce participation rate. In February 2020, just a month before the pandemic hit, around 59% of Kentucky’s working age population was working. At the peak of the pandemic that number dropped to 54%, and as of the first of May had only risen back to 58%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
