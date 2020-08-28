The Kentucky Board of Education is meeting this morning to address potential health concerns for high contact sports scheduled for this fall but has no plans to override the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s decision to resume play for high schools across the commonwealth, according to Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown.
Rumors were flying late Wednesday night as many people were concerned the meeting was scheduled to overturn the KHSAA’s recent recommendation to return to action.
According to a news release, Brown said the meeting would not cancel or postpone the season.
“The (KBE) will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting Aug. 28,” he said in the release. “The KHSAA is the designated agent of the KBE and its authority will be respected, yet the board still has a moral obligation to review matters that could affect the health and safety of students.”
Locally, parents feel as if they have been on a rollercoaster ride, said Christy Moore, who serves as Hopkins County Central High School’s football booster president.
“It’s just been the ups and downs,” she said. “One moment, we were worried about the governor saying something, but he said he’s going to follow KHSAA. Then we had to wait for our local board. Then we get approval from the local board, and then we’re full steam ahead ready for the season, fundraising, still trying to get everything ready for the first game, and then boom, The Kentucky Department of Education calls a meeting.”
It’s like a rug gets pulled out from under you once your feet get set, she said.
“The kids are just in limbo. We’ve got varsity seniors that are relying on this for scholarships,” Moore said.
Moore is a part of a growing Facebook group known as “Let Them Play” in Kentucky, which currently has 35,000 members. Moore said the group is mostly parents of kids who are a part of Kentucky athletics. They share information and have created letter-writing campaigns to send to the KBE.
Moore’s son, Cooper, is a member of the Storm football team.
“Last night, I emailed all the KBE board members and called this morning,” she said. “All the parents are coming together for our kids to have a season throughout Kentucky.”
Another local “Let Them Play” member, Krista Greer, said all three of her children participate in athletics, which helps her family have structure.
“It helps them to be healthy, disciplined and to have goals,” she said. “I want my kids to be able to go back to some sort of normalcy.”
Greer’s daughter, Lillie, plays volleyball, and before the Hopkins County Board of Education reversed its decision earlier this week, volleyball teams couldn’t practice at all because they are an indoor sport.
At Monday’s BOE special work meeting, the board reversed their decision and followed KHSAA’s guidance on starting the fall season.
“When you get kids in there, and they’re working hard, and then all of a sudden they’re like, ‘No, we’re not going to let you all play,’ and then they make them go home and not do anything for a while. I mean, it’s killing their ‘want to.’ I know my daughter feels defeated,” she said.
Greer said her daughter is working and juggling the balance of life, school and athletics. Her daughter has become so frustrated that she contemplated quitting.
“That’s what they have put into our kids at this point,” she said.
Moore said of all the parents she’s spoken with, they are ready for athletics to continue.
“We are for this season. We are for spectators. We are for concessions. We understand we may have to social distance. We understand we may have to wear a mask,” she said. “We are definitely for it.”
With the KBE looking at health concerns today, Hopkins County Schools Assistant Supt. Marty Cline said the district is in a holding pattern waiting for information and guidance.
“We’re kind of in a wait and see mode. See where it goes from there,” he said. “We’re in anticipation of anything that may come from the (KBE) meeting.”
He said the local board made adjustments to open practice this week, and the Hopkins County Health Department approved that plan. Cline said they’ll take into advisement whatever recommendations come from the KBE to the district level.
“That might be different guidance from what we have previously received, and we’ll consider that and then work with our board and our local health department to make any necessary adjustments based on those recommendations,” he said.
Central’s Athletic Director Kent Akin said he a little nervous about the fall sports seasons.
“Fortunately, I have some great coaches that follow, easily, all the instructions that they’re given,” he said. “The biggest fear is the virus has so many unknown parts.”
Akin said any suggestions which come from the KBE meeting would be welcomed.
“We’re just trying to keep our kids as safe as we can. I’m for anything that will give our kids the best protection we can give,” he said.
