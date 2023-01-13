This Saturday from 10a.m.-11:30a.m., there will be a free Junior Naturalist Program presentation open for children ages 9-17, with the focus on fossils.
Join the Naturalist Program and the 4-H Environmental Science Club for the presentation from Murray State University Professor Christine Witowski, who will introduce fossils, where they come from, how they are formed, and much more.
According to the 4-H Environmental Science Club Leader/Volunteer at Mahr Park, Maria Bailey, this program will be monthly with a different topic, but it will always be tied to science. The meeting programs are open to anyone in upper elementary school through middle school.
“Each month is a different topic with the January 14 meeting being about geology,” Bailey said. “We will have Professor Christine Witkowski from Murray State University be our guest as we discuss geologic time, fossil formation, and what fossils can tell us about ancient environments and climate.”
The program will take place at the Welcome Center at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville.
For more information visit the Mahr Park Arboretum’s Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.