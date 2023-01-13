This Saturday from 10a.m.-11:30a.m., there will be a free Junior Naturalist Program presentation open for children ages 9-17, with the focus on fossils.

Join the Naturalist Program and the 4-H Environmental Science Club for the presentation from Murray State University Professor Christine Witowski, who will introduce fossils, where they come from, how they are formed, and much more.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.