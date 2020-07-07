City buys property to serve as police department storage

Madisonville confirmed the purchase of a property for $150,000 to be used by the city’s police department Monday during the virtual city council meeting.
The property is at 912 South Main Street and is measured at approximately 2.4 acres. According to city officials, it will be used as an impound lot and storage for the Madisonville Police Department.
“This just gives them the ability to be better secured for their storage,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said after the meeting. “We’re excited to be able to show that support one more time for the law enforcement and provide them what they need (for them) to do the jobs they need to do.”
Following the finalization of the purchase, the city will conduct a final inspection of each of the four buildings located on the property. The inspection will identify any repairs necessary and how the buildings will support the needs of the police department, Cotton said.
After briefly resuming in-person meetings, the city council returned to a virtual broadcast following the recent report of a higher rate of COVID-19 cases. Council members convened virtually, and citizens were encouraged to watch the meeting remotely via Madisonville’s Facebook Live.
“One of the things we want to make sure is that we’re keeping everybody safe,” Cotton said. “Thankfully, we have the opportunity to do the WebEx and it’s been very successful up to this point.”
Cotton said he anticipates the next city council meeting will be virtual, but plans are still contingent on the rate of COVID-19 cases in the county.
In other actions, the city council:
• declared an AED Machine from the Wastewater Collection as surplus.
• had an executive order announced by Mayor Cotton to reappoint Skip McGaw, the president of Riddle Insurance, to the board of directors at the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. McGaw previously held the position of the board’s chairman from 2015 to 2017. McGaw will serve a three-year term.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.