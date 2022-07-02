Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet members of the General Assembly to announce that 103 Tourism and destination marketing organization in 88 counties throughout Kentucky will receive a total of $5.3 million in funding.
“The state applied and each county was responsible for applying for a portion of those funds of which we were awarded $28,000 to be used for marketing Hopkins County,” Tricia Noel, Executive Director for Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission said.
In celebrating another investment into the future of Kentucky, Beshear stated that tourism brings more than 67 million people to Kentucky each year and that number is expected to growth each year.
“Whether it’s spending the afternoon fishing on a western Kentucky lake, taking in the scenic views of Natural Bridge and the amazing moonbow at Cumberland Falls, or getting a taste of our world-famous bourbon and the fastest two minutes in sports, you’re going to find special things to see and do here in the commonwealth.”
Tourism is a $8.9 billion industry that supports economic growth in both the rural and urban Kentucky communities. To keep visitors coming, the Governor’s recent budget proposal directs $200 million in one-time funding to Kentucky State Parks.
Funding will support necessary preservation projects, maintenance, repair and new projects at state parks across the commonwealth. The Governor’s budget also dedicates $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost Kentucky’s tourism industry through a targeted marketing campaign and another $10 million to help nonprofit arts organizations.
