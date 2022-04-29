Customers who enjoyed the coffee, drinks and atmosphere of Big City Coffee, need not worry. The popular downtown establishment may have new owners, but as they plan to reopen, they promise that many of the staple items, hours and even the business’ name will remain the same.
Big City Coffee will open its’ doors again in the very near future, under new owners, Cody Duggar and Kaitlyn Jones. They will be keeping the same hours with the same menu, keeping the quality and consistency in high regard, while adding some new menu items.
“We love the local neighborhood vibe of the downtown area and want to do our part in keeping the continued growth,” co-owner Kaitlyn Jones said. “The downtown neighboring businesses are very supportive of each other and we enjoy supporting small and local.”
Duggar and Jones have been at Big City working alongside current owner, Jenny Gipson and co-owner Molly Garrigan Robinson, learning the ins and the outs of the trade.
“We are going to make sure all of the heart and love continues to stay in the products that we will offer. We currently hired our Big City team and we are very enthusiastic about what the future will bring,” Jones said.
According to Jones, the current hours are Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. They are hoping to open on Mondays once they are settled and able.
