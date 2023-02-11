FEMA has recently approved more than five million dollars in federal funding for Hopkins County, which will be used for the debris removal and cleanup from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
“The FEMA process has been agonizingly slow, but I am glad that progress is being made to help all the areas affected by the tornado get back on their feet financially,” Hopkins County Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield said.
FEMA approved $5,037,678 for debris removal throughout Hopkins County for the periods of Dec. 27, through Jan. 25, 2022. During this time period the county utilized county labor and materials, as well as rental equipment and contract labor to remove around 180,521 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris. Another 53,411 cubic yards of vegetative debris was also removed from roads and rights of way throughout Hopkins County. This debris was determined to pose a threat to public health and safety.
According to FEMA, they authorized a 100% federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a continuous 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the Eastern Kentucky floods. This project was funded at a 100% cost share. This means FEMA reimburses applicants at 100% of eligible costs.
FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth, which is responsible for ensuring the eligible sub-recipients receives these awards. Following the Commonwealth’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, it will provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including eligible houses of worship.
According to Whitfield, the cleanup in Hopkins County is ‘pretty much done’, except for the ATV Park in Barnsley which will be getting starting within the next few weeks.
“I look forward to the State Emergency Management Agency moving quickly to reimburse the counties and cities whos budgets were devastated by the disaster,” Whitfield said.
