FEMA has recently approved more than five million dollars in federal funding for Hopkins County, which will be used for the debris removal and cleanup from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.

“The FEMA process has been agonizingly slow, but I am glad that progress is being made to help all the areas affected by the tornado get back on their feet financially,” Hopkins County Judge Executive, Jack Whitfield said.

