The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 Snow and Ice Team are preparing for incoming winter weather expected this weekend.
Crews in District 2, which includes Hopkins County, began pretreating the higways in anticipation of snow forecasted for western Kentucky.
The KYTC advised drivers to be alert for slow-moving trucks on the road spraying brine on bridges, overpasses, and other potential trouble spots throughout the weekend.
While the forecast calls for about an inch of snow at this time, temperatures are expected to hover near the freezing mark about the time the snow is expected to arrive Saturday night.
Highway crews pretreated Friday to further reduce the likelihood of impact on transportation.
According to the National Weather Service Paducah Office, snow showers are expected to develop across the region Saturday night and continue until about daylight Sunday. For an updated NWS forecast, go to https://www.facebook.com/NWS Paducah.
The KYTC District 2 Snow & Ice Team will monitor changing conditions through the weekend. Area highway crews will have trucks fueled and ready to roll out should snow create accumulations that go beyond the current forecast, according to a news release.
Motorists are reminded to plan ahead, monitor area media outlets for localized forecast updates, and be aware of changing weather conditions as the snow develops.
