Kindergarten students at Christ the King school created special time capsules on Tuesday, February 2 (2-2-22) and they will be opened on another unique date, March 3, 2033 (3-3-33) which is when these students will be in high school.
Each time capsule contains an individual photo, a class photo and information about the child’s favorite things and activities. According to teacher, Lyndee Burden, the students were excited and they wanted to take them home to open and show their parents right away. As kindergartners it is difficult for them to understand just how long it will be before they can open the capsules.
“We did this activity to give the students the opportunity to revisit their kindergarten year as a high schooler,” teacher Lyndee Burden said. “I think they will really enjoy seeing and reminiscing on their kindergarten year when they open them. I believe they’ll enjoy looking at their pictures but also seeing their handwriting and the things they loved and were important to them as a five or six year old. They’ll realize and see how far they’ve grown academically through their years.”
Each child took their own time capsule home for their parents to store with their keepsakes until it’s time to open them in March of 2033.
