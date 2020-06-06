The race for Hopkins County School Board lost a candidate Friday, three days after the filing deadline.
Andrew Bachman of Madisonville filed a notice withdrawing from the Division 3 contest. The one-page document did not explain why.
That decision means all three school board seats in the November ballot will have no opposition. The candidates are incumbent John Osborne in Division 1, Shannon Embry in Division 3 and Doug Center in Division 5.
Early voting for the Kentucky Primary moved to Nortonville Friday, with a mobile unit set up on Hopkinsville Road. The unit’s next stop will be Monday at the St. Charles Community Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.