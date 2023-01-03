For the first time ever, ‘My Favorite things Party with a Purpose’ shopping event will be hosted by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, February 6, 2023, at the Ballard Convention Center located at 605 E. Arch St in Madisonville.
According to Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director for the Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development, there will be more than 30 vendors in attendance. Businesses will be coming together to grow their business, while serving the Western Kentucky community with a dose of mid-winter fun.
“This event celebrates woman-owned businesses and our desire to grow and encourage small, local businesses with big dreams, all while benefitting Kentucky Movers and Makers non-profit Makerspace.”
The My Favorite Things Party (with a purpose!) ties in everything women love for an exclusive night of indoor shopping. The evening will feature beauty products, live music, jewelry, wellness, photo opportunities with friends, all occasion gift shopping, home & garden, charcuterie grazing table for snacking, fitness, food, signature drinks, wedding planning and more.
General admission tickets, as well as a limited amount of VIP tickets are still available, as they went on sale last week.
Ticket holders will enjoy a VIP lounge full of swag and perks, including: gourmet cheesecake stuffed caramel apples from Alice & Ann Creations in Nashville, TN, a DIY Body Spray bar where guests can make their own signature scents with MadCity Wicks & Wine, custom hand lettered names by Jordan Winstead with Cotton Flour Cookies and more. Canvas swag bags included with purchase of a VIP ticket and will be given away to the first 200 general admission ticket holders at the door.
“Currently, vendors from Madisonville, Murray and Owensboro have already signed up for this event and more are being added every day. We are excited to feature a variety of shopping experiences like handmade candles from MadCity Wicks & Wine, to gardening and houseplants with A&K Greenhouses, and gifts and boutique shopping with The Gift Horse.”
Guest Tickets for the 2023 My Favorite Things exclusive shopping event on sale online at: https://tinyurl.com/yk8dwhh9 Physical tickets may also be purchased at The Gift Horse 36 W. Lake Street. In Madisonville during normal business hours.
General Admission tickets are $45.00, VIP Tickets are $65.00 and both tiers give the option to add on a custom designed “Support Your Local Girl Gang” tee-shirt.
For more information on the shopping event, please contact Melanie Tapp with Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development at (270) 821-1939, extension 203, or mtapp@westcentralky.com.
