FAVTHINGS
Flyer submitted

For the first time ever, ‘My Favorite things Party with a Purpose’ shopping event will be hosted by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, February 6, 2023, at the Ballard Convention Center located at 605 E. Arch St in Madisonville.

According to Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director for the Madisonville/Hopkins County Economic Development, there will be more than 30 vendors in attendance. Businesses will be coming together to grow their business, while serving the Western Kentucky community with a dose of mid-winter fun.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.