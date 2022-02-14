When the Hopkins County Board of Education convenes for a special called meeting tonight at the Hopkins County Career and Technical Center, members of the board will have an opportunity to vote on what will likely prove to be two of the most controversial topics to come before them in recent years: lifting the district’s current mask mandate and passage of a plan that could result in the closure of two local schools.
Masks have been required in all Hopkins County Schools since classes resumed in the fall of 2020, following the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that closed school down in the spring of that year. In December, board members approved changes to the mask mandate that would be tied to the current COVID-19 incidence rate metric for Hopkins County, which involves the average daily cases per 100,000 residents. When the incident rate drops below 50, masks become optional for all students.
That change went into affect Jan. 18. Since that time, as the omicron variant spiked, the incident has not dropped low enough to give students an option.
Tonight board members will get a chance to vote on a recommendation from Superintendent Amy Smith that they make masks optional in the district, beginning next week. That decision would likely come as a relief to parents who have been attending board meetings in protest of mask for several months.
If passed, Hopkins County will be joining with numerous District’s across Kentucky that have officially scrapped their mask mandates during the last two weeks.
Members will then be asked to approve a District Facilities Plan (DFP) amendment that calls for the closure of Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School. The district Local Planning Committee (LPC) passed the amendment on Thursday night, recommending to the board that the DFP be change to reflect a plan to close Earlington and South Middle, combining them with Southside Elementary, where a new middle school wing would be constructed for around $10 million. The project would be funded using between $8 and $10 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, which the district has received as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act created by Congress in 2020.
Under federal law, all ESSER money must be used for purposes considered both “necessary and reasonable.” The funds can be used to purchase assets include land, buildings (facilities), equipment, intellectual property (including software), and certain kinds of leases, as well as improvements and modifications to that same assets. The funds can also be used to purchase PPE and masks, or items used to clean facilities for reasons of COVID-19. They can also be used to fund the hiring of new employees, but cannot be used to fund raises for existing district employees.
If these ESSR funds are not spent prior to September 2024, they revert to the federal government.
According to information presented by the LPC last week, closing Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School will save the district between $12 and $20 million in planned renovations at those two locations. The plan then calls for using the ESSER funds rather than the district’s general or construction funds, to add 27 new rooms to Southside Elementary, which was built in 1994. The Southside campus will then become a preschool through eighth grade facility, the same as West Hopkins School.
The board is not voting to close the two schools at tonight’s meeting, only to approve an amendment that would put that onto the district’s DFP. The District Facilities Plan is the document that dictates what can be done with facilities owned and operated by the board of education. Before the board can vote to take action that would majorly alter any facility in the district, that alteration must be included on the DFP.
If the board approves the amendment tonight, there will be a public hearing held on March 3 at the tech center to allow all members of the public who wish to speak a chance to voice their opinion on the future of the three schools in question. After that hearing, the updated DFP must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education for approval.
Officials estimated it could take until April before a finalized DFP is returned to the board. Until that happens, the board cannot take any steps to move forward with the proposed closures or new construction at Southisde.
There will be a public comment section of tonight’s meeting, although under board policy, anyone wishing to address the board must complete paperwork declaring that intent at the central office before noon today.
