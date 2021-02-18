A Winter Storm Warning issued for Hopkins County was lifted Thursday afternoon as the system continued to move out of the area, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
Meteorologists at NWS’ Paducah office said the next couple of days for Hopkins County will be dry.
The above freezing temperatures are still expected to come into the area over the weekend — particularly on Saturday when the high is expected to be around 35 degrees.
There is a slight chance of rain Sunday night, but meteorologists are not expecting any issues on the roads.
Next week is predicted to be even warmer, with temperatures in the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From the previous storm, a public report from north of Madisonville showed three inches of snow accumulated in the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. commended the Hopkins County Road Department for their work through the winter storms this week and last.
“Everything I have seen, they have been good considering the conditions we had,” he said, adding that the department’s supply of salt has nearly been depleted but plans to restock are already in progress.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 continues to take care of highways in its designated area that includes Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
According to a news release, the combined state highways in District 2’s counties equal 3,260 miles, or the equivalent of driving from Portland, Oregon to Miami, Florida.
“Crews continue preparing and maintaining equipment and district management teams continue accessing and adjusting salt inventories to maximize effectiveness and efficiency,” according to a news release. “Motorists can anticipate mostly clear A routes while B and C routes remain covered but passable. Motorists should anticipate slick spots on bridges, overpasses and ramps. Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said KYTC crews worked overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning to maintain mobility along routes across the state following the third storm to strike the area in one week.
Beshear reported Eastern Kentucky power was restored to more than half the residents impacted by the storms.
“State road crews and contractors have been focusing on high-priority routes, and in some areas they are tackling secondary routes as well, Beshear said. “In eastern and northeastern Kentucky especially, the challenge of clearing roads continues to be made more difficult by downed trees and power lines. Electricity has been restored to approximately 85,000 customers after outages peaked at 154,000. That’s substantial progress, but much work remains to be done until power is restored to every Kentuckian who has been impacted.”
