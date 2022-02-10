Six days after an officer involved shooting in the city of Providence, Kentucky State Police Post 2 issued an update on the event this morning.
According to a release, KSP Post 2 detectives, with the assistance of the KSP Critical Incident Response Team, have determined that on Friday, Feb. 4, Providence Police Chief Todd Jones was dispatched to perform a wellness check on an individual at the request of family members.
Jones arrived on the scene in the 1200 Block of Princeton Street and located Nathan Cranfield, 32 of Henderson, seated alone in a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. Cranfield then brandished a firearm. Chief Jones discharged his agency-issued firearm, striking Mr. Cranfield. Chief Jones administered after care and life saving techniques until emergency medical personnel arrived.
Cranfield was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville, KY, and then transferred to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN, for treatment of his injuries.
Chief Jones is a 34-year law enforcement veteran and has served as the Providence Police Department Chief for three years. Chief Jones has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Providence agency policy.
The investigation remains ongoing by Post 2 Madisonville.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.
