A Madisonville man was arrested on Monday following a federal investigation that began in Glendale, AZ and ended on Spring Street. In the process law enforcement took suspected methamphetamines and around 1,000 Perc30 pills laced with fentanyl off the street.
According to a release from the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the United States Postal Inspection Service recently seized a package mailed from Glendale, AZ to Darlene White in Madisonville. After obtaining a federal search warrant, postal inspectors opened the box and found around 1,000 Perc30 pills laced with fentanyl and six ounces of meth.
Authorities then resealed the package and performed a controlled delivery to the address in Madisonville, where Bryan White, 31 of Madisonville was present. Authorities say that White is the grandson of Darlene White, to whom the package was addressed.
Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with DEA Paducah, ATF Bowling Green and the Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant of the address following delivery of the package.
Bryan White was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives .
