With Fall Fest this weekend, all participants who have entered the hay bale decorating contest will be constructing and decorating their bales before the end of the week.
Bales started arriving this past weekend, and some groups have completed their decorations, while others are just getting started.
Community members are encouraged to visit Mahr Park this weekend for the Fall Festival, which will take place Friday, Sept. 16, from 5-9 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17, during the day.
