For the 22nd year, the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club will be hosting the Take A Kid Fishing Day at the Madisonville City Park on Saturday. The youth fishing tournament will feature fishing, food and prizes for kids ages three through 15.
Stephanie Townsell, the event chairperson, said this year the event times have changed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration opening at 10:30 a.m.
“We had to move up the event this year,” she said. “We ran into heat a few times.”
Parents can register their children online in advance of Saturday’s date through the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Facebook page. Townsell said the first 100 children to check in on Saturday will receive a gift bag.
“We typically have around 80 children that come out with their families,” she said.
Printable entry forms are available through the Kiwanis Facebook page and can be dropped off at the Walmart Sporting Goods counter.
The day is open to children ages three to 15. They will compete in four age categories 3-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15. An adult should accompany each child, and all children five and under should wear a life jacket.
“The Hopkins County Bass Club comes out each year and officially weights each fish, and it is by weight in each group who has the biggest fish,” said Townsell.
Each child will furnish their own pole, rod/reel, and tackle box. Only one pole or rod/reel per child. Bait worms will be provided to each child.
Prizes for the largest fish overall, the largest fish in each age category, and the second and third place in each category will be given the day of.
A free lunch will be provided to all participants, consisting of a hot dog, chips, and a drink, thanks to the event sponsors Walmart, Carhartt, Hopkins County Bass Club, and Happy’s.
Townsell said the club does suggest preregistration because it allows them to know how many people to expect for lunch.
