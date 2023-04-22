One long time member of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is now protesting the organization and calling on others to do the same, after she says she was treated unfairly in the planning of two chamber sponsored trips to Europe.

Mary Lou Boal, owner of Total Travel and a member of the Chamber of Commerce for more than 41 years, said she was caught by surprise last year when chamber leadership announced last fall’s trip to Italy, booked through what she said is a California-based travel agent.

