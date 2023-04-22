One long time member of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is now protesting the organization and calling on others to do the same, after she says she was treated unfairly in the planning of two chamber sponsored trips to Europe.
Mary Lou Boal, owner of Total Travel and a member of the Chamber of Commerce for more than 41 years, said she was caught by surprise last year when chamber leadership announced last fall’s trip to Italy, booked through what she said is a California-based travel agent.
“When our first trip to Italy was planned in 2021, the Chamber reached out to Total Travel Service to see what fundraisers they offer,” said Chamber President Lisa Miller. “After reviewing the benefits offered by each Chamber Member, The Chamber decided to move forward with the other member, who specializes in Chamber specific travel and offered the Chamber a significantly higher non-dues revenue.”
That chamber member is Chamber International Travel Service (Citslinc), a company based in Monterey Park, CA that specializes in planning trips for Chambers of Commerce around the country. Although it is based on the west coast, Miller said that the company is a member of the local chamber.
Boal said at that when the first trip was announced, she contacted chamber leadership and ask that as a locally owned business, she be given a chance to price any future trips. She says she was told she would be given that chance. Earlier this year the chamber announced a trip to Ireland, booked through the same agent, and she was not contacted prior to the announcement.
“Our local chamber should not bank with a bank in Tennessee, use Alabama lawyers, buy insurance from an agency in New York, or use a catering service in Paducah,” Boal said in a letter sent to chamber members.
She alleges that not only is this an example of the local chamber of commerce using a non-local business, since the chamber itself is advertising and promoting the trip using its own resources, it has put itself in direct competition with a local member.
“From the business perspective, the chamber is in direct competition with Total Travel,” Boal said. “The chamber is using its resources to promote the trip, and the director stands to materially gain by not having to pay her way.”
Miller said that earlier this year, she and two members of the chamber board sat down with Boal to discuss her concerns.
“The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce prides itself in utilizing each of its members as often as possible and works diligently to operate a successful Chamber in order to continue supporting the hard-working businesses in our region,” Miller said.
Boal said that she has since canceled her membership after 41 years. She is also calling on other members to do them same thing, showing Chamber of Commerce leadership that they support the organization’s motto of “Shop Local.”
For Miller, utilizing Citslinc was a huge benefit to local chamber members, as the company’s trips are specifically designed to raise funds for the organization.
“Non-due’s revenue makes up half of the Chamber income, and is crucial to the success of The Chamber as a whole,” Miller said. “Almost 50% of all the Chambers of Commerce offer Chamber Travel programs to bring in non-due’s revenue, and have had great success. The $400 that we receive per traveler helps in managing the rising cost of doing business without having to increase current Chamber Member dues.”
For local consumers, the ongoing protest could prove to be beneficial as Total Travel is now sponsoring a second, competing trip to Ireland. Total Travel’s group will spend eight days in Ireland between Sept. 3 and 10 for $3,159. The original chamber trip is a nine day package from Sept. 16 to 24 for $3,399.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.