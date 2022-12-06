The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 3:06 am
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Dylan Woolsey, of Madisonville, was charged, November 30, 2022, for public intoxication under ac controlled substance.
Brian Odel Meriwether, of Pembroke, KY, was charged, December 1, 2022, for driving on DUI suspended license in the first offense.
Michael Weedman, of Princeton, was charged, December 1, 2022, for non-payment of court costs and failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tonya Leonard, was charged, December 2, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
Bradley Scott McGregor, was charged, December 2, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Daniel Edward Stevens, was charged, December 2, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
David A. Unger, was charged, December 2, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Steven Lynn Cavanaugh, was charged, December 2, 2022, for careless driving, no registration plates, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with private communications.
Mary Caroline Armstrong, was charged, December 2, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
Phuc Nhit Chi, was charged, December 2, 2022, for improper turning, operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zytavious T. Hinton-Moss, was charged, December 3, 2022, as violation of Kentucky EVO and charged as a fugitive from another state and failure to appear in court.
Benjamin D. Grayson,w as charged, December 3, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
Ricardo Polk, was charged, December 3, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
