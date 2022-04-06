With only three months left in the current campaign season, United Way of the Coalfield is looking for unique ways to reach its goal of $240,000.
Dee Padgett, United Way of the Coalfield office manager, said they are having to think outside the box and find creative ways to raise money.
“I think these are some of the results of that,” she said.
GE Aviation Madisonville thought of their Cookie Fundraiser and Madisonville Community College partnered with Campfire Roasters to sell bags of coffee to help support United Way of the Coalfield.
Jennifer Hatcher, with GE Aviation, said Karen Elliot, a contractor with GE, offered to make any baked good GE wanted to use as a fundraiser.
“She donates her time and materials to support United Way and GE Aviation,” said Hatcher.
GE is selling a dozen bunny-shaped sugar cookies or a dozen chocolate chip cookies for $20.
“All the proceeds go to United Way, so if you order a dozen for $20, the whole $20 goes to United Way,” said Hatcher.
For everyone who orders two dozen cookies, they get their name put into a drawing for a free order of cookies. She said it is an incentive to buy two dozen cookies.
This unique fundraiser is GE’s last-minute effort to reach its personal goal of $30,000 to donate to United Way.
“We are just $2,000 short of our goal,” said Hatcher.
The drawing will take place at 9 a.m. on April 15, she said. They will contact the winner after the drawing, and they will also post it on their social media sites.
Cookies can be ordered through Monday. She said the cookies will be ready for delivery or picked up at the GE Aviation plant on April 14 or April 21. People can specify when they call which day works better for them and if pick up or delivery is better for them.
Checks can be made to United Way of the Coalfield and need to be given to a United Way employee or dropped off at GE by Monday.
Although not planned, Madisonville Community College is selling bags of coffee from the local Campfire Roasters as a fundraiser for United Way, and what drink goes better with cookies than coffee?
Evan Hannan, with MCC, said the idea for the fundraiser was introduced by MaLisa Cunningham to help the college reach its personal goal.
“It was a pretty good idea to cap off our goal,” he said. “Faculty love their coffee, so we thought this was a good idea.”
Seven types of bagged coffee are being sold for $12 each. The coffee flavors are Hometown Blend, Kentucky Coal Blend, Toasted Coconut, Chocolate Raspberry, Butter Pecan, Hometown Blend coffee pods, and Chocolate Raspberry coffee pods.
United Way will receive half of the proceeds.
The coffee will be sold until April 15 and distributed by April 29 and April 30.
Hannan said MCC is hoping to raise another $1,000 to help the college reach its personal goal to donate to United Way.
United Way Executive Director Don Howerton said the people at GE are amazing, and both companies are outstanding for their continued support.
“These small efforts make a huge phenomenal difference for us,” he said.
Both the Cookie Fundraiser and Coffee Fundraiser are open to the public to participate.
To order the cookies to support United Way and GE, contact Jennifer Hatcher at 270-399-0613. To order coffee bags to support MCC, Campfire Roasters, and United Way contact MaLisa Cunningham at 270-824-1715 or malisa.cunningham@kctcs.edu.
If any business or entity wants to do something to support United Way before the end of this campaign season or get a jump start on next year, they can reach out to United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
