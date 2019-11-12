For James Garnett, this Veterans Day weekend brought a fun surprise.
"That's a little bit older than I am," said the 96-year-old Garnett as he examined the classic car he rode in during Sunday's Madisonville Veterans Day parade.
But for Bill Rudd, the weekend was both solemn and emotional. The Hopkins County Magistrate watched as a War Cross memorial was unveiled to honor his fallen son, Army Sgt. Patrick Rudd.
Those were some of the moods on display as Madisonville marked Veterans Day. The main event was the 55th annual parade down Main Street, which this year had 93 entries.
But before the march, there were moments for memories. After the unveiling, Rudd said the "battle cross" now standing at the Veterans Memorial dates from the Civil War, but has become more prominent in the 21st century.
"This is not just about him," Rudd said of his son, who died on combat patrol in Iraq in October 2008. "This is about all those who didn't come home. It's about all the veterans and their buddies who didn't make it home."
One of Patrick Rudd's classmates was former Magistrate Chris Toney, who served in Iraq in 2017. Toney has led a campaign this year to raise money for the memorial.
After the unveiling and a wreath-laying ceremony, it was time for the parade and Garnett's moment. The ex-Marine who served in the Pacific islands during World War II climbed inside a Model T provided by Kentucky Farm Bureau.
"We never had a car until I drove," Garnett remembered - and then, it wasn't a Model T.
Garnett suggests modern veterans do what he did after World War II, and try to put the fighting out of their thinking.
"I put mind over matter," Garnett said, "and didn't let it bother me. I decided I'm going to do something else."
Garnett grew up in the Dalton area of Hopkins County, and spent 37 years working for a coal companies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. He returned to his home area three years ago after his wife died.
The 70-minute parade featured everything from marching bands and fire trucks to a convoy of Corvettes. Organizer Donnie Carroll said Monday from what he saw, things went well.
For the first time, a "Most Patriotic" float was honored. Carroll said it went to Kevin Dassell of Henderson, for adding silhouettes to a 2011 Dodge Charger.
Unlike other parades at this time of year, Sunday's event ended quietly - with a group holding the names of all Kentucky military personnel who have died in action since the September 11 attacks.
"Today is a reminder of what we have as a community," Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said at the memorial. "If these ceremonies don't make you think and appreciate what we have, then you need to go to the doctor because something's wrong."
Or as Garnett put it simply, "This area treats the veterans pretty nice."
