Water and sewer rate increases are on the way for Madisonville customers after city council members voted unanimously to approve the second reading of new rates on Monday night.
According to numbers presented by city officials, the average residential customer who purchases water and sewer from Madisonville Municipal Utilities will see their monthly bill increase by around $24.38 per month. Commercial customers can expect their bills to climb by $102.35 per month.
The minimum monthly water bill for residential service inside the city, which includes 1,000 gallons of water, will climb from $8.66 per month to $13.00 per month. The rate for the next 19,000 gallons of water will go from $4.65 to $6.98 per 1,000 gallons.
For Madisonville water customers who live outside the city limits, rates will go up from $12.99 per first 1,000 gallons to $19.49, with the next 19,000 going from $5.54 to $8.31 per 1,000 gallons.
Mayor Kevin Cotton stated that the city last increased water rates in 2003, and sewer rates in 2008.
According to the city, the cost of supplying water to customers has been on a steady climb over the last three years, necessitating the increase in rates to customers.
Council members also unanimously passed an ordinance changing how the city’s electric bills are processed. Although it will appear that electric rates have increased on paper, officials say that customers will not see an increase in their actual monthly bill.
According to Mayor Cotton, the current city electric bills show two rates for service, the kWh rate of $0.06968 and a PCA rate. The updated bills will combine those two numbers into one kWh rate of $0.09968.
“If you paid $100 on average for electric service before this, you will still pay $100,” he said. “Your bill should still be the same.”
Council members also approved the second and final reading of the city’s annual fiscal budget, which will begin on July 1. That budget will be in the amount of $118.6 million.
Approval of an ordinance amendment increasing the city’s occupation license fee was also passed unanimously, increasing the rate from 1.5% to 2.5% of all wages and profits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.