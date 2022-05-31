Home burglaries immediately conjure images of criminals clad in head-to-toe black lurking outside the homes of unsuspecting homeowners, patiently waiting for the lights to go out so they can enter and steal valuables. Such images have been in the public consciousness for so long that it’s easy to overlook the threat posed by home burglaries.
But there is some good news for local residents, the number of burglaries in Madisonville is on the decline.
“Burglaries are down 30% so far this year,” said Madisonville police chief Steve Bryan. “I would say a large part of the credit goes to out officers and detectives. They are doing a great job locking up criminals and being proactive.”
While the number of burglaries has declined, residents are still urged to be aware and to keep their home and belongings safe and secured. Nation-wide, some of the statistics n burglaries may be surprising:
• More than one million burglaries take place in the United States each year. (Source: The Federal Bureau of Investigation)
• Homes without a home security system are 300% more likely to be burglarized than homes with such a system. (The National Council for Home Safety and Security)
• Residential burglar alarm systems have been linked to a steady decrease in burglaries. Researchers at Rutgers University examined burglaries in Newark over a five-year period, ultimately concluding that an increase in registered home burglar alarms coincided with a decrease in burglaries. (Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice)
• Burglaries are more likely to occur during the day than at night. Break-ins are 6% more likely to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. while people are outside of their homes. (NCHSS)
• Forceful entry is required in 95% of all home invasions. Forceful entry could involve breaking a window, picking a lock or kicking in a door. Burglars may use pry bars, pliers, screwdrivers, or small hammers to gain entry into a home. (NCHSS)
• Desperation motivates 85% of the individuals who break into homes. That underscores how dangerous interactions with burglars can be for residents of homes that have been broken into. (University of North Carolina at Charlotte)
• Someone is home during roughly 28% of all burglaries, and 26% of those individuals are harmed. (U.S. Department of Justice)
• Eighty-three% of burglars admitted they look to see if a home has an alarm before they decide to burglarize it. Sixty% of burglars admitted they would change their minds about burglarizing a property if they became aware a home has a security system. (UNC Charlotte)
“People should keep their vehicles locked,” said Bryan. “”They can also invest in a video surveillance system. There are many affordable options out there.”
He also suggested that residents get involved in their local neighborhood watch.
“If their neighborhood doesn’t have one, they can contact us,” Bryan said. “We can help get it set up.”
