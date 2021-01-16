Christy Littrell, BSN, RN-BC, has been named Baptist Health Madisonville’s newest chief nursing officer.
Littrell obtained an LPN and later graduated with her RN in 1996 from Southeastern Illinois College. Her first nursing job was with Hardin County General Hospital where she served as an RN/OR & CS Supervisor/Infection Control Nurse from 1995-2004.
She joined Trover Health System in 2006 and was named assistant director of 4-West in 2007 before being named director in 2013.
Littrell earned her BSN in 2015 from Murray State University and is board-certified in medical/surgical nursing. She is currently pursuing her Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Administrator degree from the University of Alabama.
Most recently, Littrell took on a Director role that focused on nursing operations and has been serving as the interim CNO since Denise Dunn’s retirement in December. During her tenure, Littrell has received a Nursing Excellence Award for Nurse Leader and received a KHA Quality Award for the 406 Project.
Littrell’s goals are to continue building strong relationships between nursing and medical providers while improving satisfaction and engagement among nursing staff.
