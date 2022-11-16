During yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, County Attorney-elect Lee Riddle introduced not only himself, but a new position that will benefit all those in Hopkins County.
“Todd P’Pool hired me as an assistant county attorney sixteen years ago, just a few months after getting my license to practice law,” Riddle said. “After two four-year terms, Byron Hobgood defeated Todd for the County Attorney position and I spent another two four-year terms working for him. Close to the end of his second term Byron announced that he was retiring from the County Attorney’s Office, I filed to run unopposed and was officially elected last Tuesday.”
Riddle has worked under two very different attorneys and has learned a lot from both, which he hopes to implement while adding some new ideas of his own.
According to Riddle, some changes have already started taking place since just getting elected to office last week. Some of these changes, such as getting approved for a victim advocate, becoming a pilot county for Senate Bill 90, a law dedicated to addressing drug addiction/mental health issues within the court system, and being community partners in programs like the Expungement Clinic and Breaking Barriers Resource Fair.
“My goal is that Hopkins County is on the forefront of criminal and family court prosecution, victim and constituent services, child support collection and being a positive driving force in the community.”
As far as the new position, a victim advocate is an individual who educates and assists victims of crimes through the criminal process. The most common crimes that involve victims are domestic assaults and thefts.
According to Riddle, in the past, if you were a victim of those types or other misdemeanor charges your only communication with the court system was direct contact with a prosecutor, usually in court. As you can imagine, this can be intimidating to victims and not allow for the time to fully sort through the situation, their needs, and possibly the defendant’s needs (he or she could be a family member in need of help).
“This past summer, our office applied and received funding for a victim advocate for Hopkins District Court, something our county has never had to my knowledge (there is a victim advocate in Circuit Court). Byron allowed me to hire Genia Matchem, she brings experience in social work, a high level of education, and a wonderful, kind personality to that position. Her presence will enhance the experience of victims who are going through traumatic life events and be valuable resource for prosecutors and judges.”
