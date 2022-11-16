During yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, County Attorney-elect Lee Riddle introduced not only himself, but a new position that will benefit all those in Hopkins County.

“Todd P’Pool hired me as an assistant county attorney sixteen years ago, just a few months after getting my license to practice law,” Riddle said. “After two four-year terms, Byron Hobgood defeated Todd for the County Attorney position and I spent another two four-year terms working for him. Close to the end of his second term Byron announced that he was retiring from the County Attorney’s Office, I filed to run unopposed and was officially elected last Tuesday.”

