Timothy Dukes, a Republican, announced on Monday his candidacy for the 15th District of the Kentucky House of Representatives.
“It would be my honor to represent and serve the citizens of the 15th district,” he said. “I will stand firm and strong on the issues that matter to our families, our communities, and our commonwealth.”
Dukes said his views fall in line with the conservative nature, so he is pro-life and pro-second amendment. He also believes in doing the right thing for the right reasons.
“I am big on listening to and gathering all the information you can on whatever the issues are before you make a decision,” said Dukes. “Listening to not only the constituents, but what is best for our communities, our families, and our commonwealth.”
Dukes was born and raised in Kentucky and has lived his entire life in the state. He is the son of Joyce Dukes and the late Wayne Dukes, who resides in Powderly. Dukes and his wife, Kim, currently live in Greenville and are the parents of three sons — Jordan, Christian, and Dallas.
Dukes graduated from Muhlenberg Central High School and has spent most of his professional career in the healthcare industry. He started working as a data entry clerk in the IT Department of the Regional Medical Center, now Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, and worked as a registration clerk in the Emergency Department.
He worked his way up to Chief Operating Officer/Senior Vice President, and for the past nine years, has been an owner and partner in medical clinics around western Kentucky.
He has a B.S. in Healthcare Administration from Western Kentucky University and holds an Executive MBA from Sullivan University of Louisville Kentucky.
Along with his 30 years of management and leadership in healthcare, he has served as a leader or board member for several community organizations including Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, United Way of the Coalfield, Leadership Hopkins County, and Kentucky Board of Emergency Services.
Dukes said when he heard that Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty was not running for re-election, he felt like he could continue the work she started.
“I feel like we are moving in the right direction for all the right reasons, and I want to keep moving forward in the right direction,” he said.
Dukes said if he should become the representative for the 15th district, he would continue to lead with the heart of a servant, to serve the people of the 15th district by giving them his best every day with a desire to be better than the day before.
“I humbly ask for your support and your vote to serve as your next State Representative,” said Dukes.
Dukes will visit Frankfort this week to officially file his paperwork.
Currently the 15th District represents all of Muhlenberg County and the south eastern portion of Hopkins County. If the House Republican’s proposed redistricting map passes this week, this district will no longer serve Hopkins County, it will instead cover Muhlenberg and Butler counties.
