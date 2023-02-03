The Hopkins County Tourist Convention Commission is back again with a new contest to not only promote Hopkins County and bring visitors to town, but to give away a free couples’ night out package to one lucky winner.
According to Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications for the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, they have done an online contest like this before, and in 2021 there were over 580 entries.
The package will include a private candle making experience for two, dinner for two, cookies, flowers, a couple’s massage, and a one night stay in town.
“Madisonville-Hopkins County is a great destination for a Valentine’s or Galentine’s getaway! The Sweet Escape giveaway promotes our community and encourages people who do not live in Hopkins County to come for a visit,” Ferguson said.
The contest is very simple, all you have to do is visit the link and follow the instructions.
Visit, https://www.tristatehomepage.com/sweet-escapes/#// and start by entering your email address. Follow the prompts and continue in order to successfully enter the contest. All applicants must be at least 18 years old to enter. The winner will be announced February 14, 2023, via Facebook.
