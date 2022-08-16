Madisonville Police are looking for information they hope will lead them to the identity of a man accused of breaking into numerous vehicles in Madisonville in the early morning hours on Saturday.
MPD received numerus complaints of vehicles being broken in to in the area around Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. A suspect believed to be the one responsible was captured on camera at one home in that area at around 4:05 a.m.
“Please contact Officer A. Young of the Madisonville Police Department at 270-821-1720 with any information regarding the above individual,” the department posted on its official Facebook page. “Or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Hopkins County CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111.”
