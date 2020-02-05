Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Tuesday:
• Reanna L. Grimes, 22, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Darrell P. Ipock, 48, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Douglas D. Todd, 51, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with third-degree terroristic threatening.
