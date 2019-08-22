In a prepared statement released late Monday evening, Don Ershig -- president of Ershig Properties Inc. --- has announced the sale of Parkway Plaza Mall in Madisonville as part of a three-way deal with a Texas-based retail group.
Ershig said Parkway Plaza is part of a sale that includes the Middlesboro Mall in Middlesboro and the Three-Star Mall in McMinnville, Tennessee. The Commercial Retail Group of Austin will be acquiring the properties, according to Ershig.
The developments sold consist of projects that have reached "our company's maturity stages in holding time and are just ready for disposition," according to Ershig.
One contingency as part of the sale was for current staff to be offered continued employment, said Ershig in the news release.
"Because of our length of time we have owned these enclosed malls being 15-20 years, we have established long-term personal relationships with many of the staff and associates," said Ershig in the release. "It's important to us that these folks are offered continued employment."
All three of the respective properties
are located in what Ershig refers to as "smaller county seat markets that are quite distanced from a major metropolitan center."
"Over the years, these enclosed malls have typically been a dominant economic and social hub for the communities in which they are located," Ershig said. "Many of the smaller, enclosed malls were developed in the early 1980s that were encouraged by some of our nation's major department stores, which saw the opportunity to serve the local community's retail needs."
Ershig has been an investor in numerous business dealing throughout the area, including hotels and other retail-type settings.
This sale, according to Ershig, "will have no bearing on any other retail developments that are owned by the company in the respective communities."
Financial terms of the transaction were not released as part of the release. A follow-up story will appear in the Friday edition of The Messenger.
