Russell McCarley Jr., a shooting suspect wanted by the Russellville Police Department, has been apprehended in Clarksville, Tenn.
Due to a joint investigation between the Russellville and Clarksville Police Departments, and Montgomery County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Department, McCarley was taken into custody without incident Wednesday.
McCarley, who is being charged with attempted murder, allegedly fired multiple rounds Saturday, July 13 at approximately 6:18 a.m. at Warren Bullard after an altercation broke out between the two. Bullard was transported via Air Evac for treatment.
McCarley is also being charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and assault fourth degree (domestic violence).
McCarley is lodged in Montgomery County Jail.
