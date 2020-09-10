“Wearing a mask under your nose does not do anything,” said Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach during Wednesday’s the City-County weekly Facebook Live update.
Beach said one of the ways they test for COVID-19 is by swabbing the nasal cavity, and when you wear a mask but do not cover the nose, she said, “They’re basically not wearing a mask.”
The county has had good success with those who are wearing masks properly. Suppose a person is tested positive for COVID and is around another who wore a mask properly, covering their nose and mouth area. In that case, that second person is excluded from quarantining, Beach said.
Total of confirmed cases in the county currently sits at 537. There have been 35 deaths and 431 individuals are listed as recovered, according to the health department. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said there are 71 active cases, which was up six from a week ago.
According to Beach, there are currently 102 people in the county that are quarantined, and there were nine positive cases on Tuesday alone.
“This is not going away,” she said. “We’ve got six in two hospitals right now, and two of whom are very ill. We’ve quarantined eight children (Tuesday). That means they will not be going to school for two weeks.”
Beach said the school system launched their soft openings Tuesday, and for schools to continue to meet in-person, children and staff must wear masks properly.
The health department has a COVID-19 reporting hotline, 1-833-597-2337. Beach said they had received 228 concerned calls since opening the line regarding 87 businesses in the county, and no citations have been given at this time.
By wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, Beach said these are the things people need to do to move past this disease.
“I know everybody is tired of it, and we’d like to get back to the new normal,” she said.
The health department is reporting seeing more positive cases now with vacationers and other travelers.
“(Vacationers) come back, and they spread it in our community. College, young adults, after one to two weeks of the college students going back, we are quarantined based on our home address, so we quarantined multiple college students from several major universities. Sports teams, cultural groups, neighborhoods, children, this is what we’re seeing right now,” Beach said.
In other news from Wednesday’s update, Tyson Food, Inc. is partnering with Breaking Bread Ministries and the City of Madisonville to give away a truckload of frozen chicken. They are giving away the chicken Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Hopkins County Fair Grounds.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said they are working with other mayors in the county to see if Tyson can set up a chicken delivery in their cities.
The City of Madisonville also launched an updated application through the Apple Store and Google Play. This updated app allows residents to pay their bills through the app, and people can submit a request if there’s an issue that needs to be repaired. According to Cotton, the app allows people to take a picture of an item that needs repair and then send it directly to the department, which can potentially address the issue.
