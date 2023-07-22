The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair will start on Monday, with entry drop-off for contests to be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 4-H Home Economics and Agriculture and FFA divisions will accept all entries, including food. The Home and Garden department will also accept entries but not baked goods and flowers. Anyone entering fruits and vegetables in the farm crop category should also drop off their items on Monday.
Participants dropping off entries should go through the main entrance of the fair and turn right past the gate to the gravel road for entry drop-offs.
For questions about entry drop-offs, call 270-836-8805.
On Tuesday, the fun and games begin with the opening night of the fair. Admission on Tuesday and Wednesday is $10 and does include everything except food and games.
The gates open at 5 p.m., and the rides start at 5:30 p.m. The Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant will start at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Convention Center, and people can enjoy Hot Air Balloon Rides at that time too.
At 6 p.m., the goat and sheep show begins, and at 8 p.m., a karaoke contest starts in the Midway. The rides will close at 11 p.m. Drew Exposition is providing all the fair rides this year.
