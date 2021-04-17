A packed agenda awaits the Hopkins County Board of Education Monday as the regular session will be followed by a work session and a closed session.
Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said during the closed session Owens Saylor, a coordinator with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators who is guiding the new superintendent search, will update the board on how the process is going.
“It is just a little bit of training and bringing them up to speed,” she said.
The closed session is only for board members and the board attorney, no school administrators will be allowed into the closed session, said Ashby.
Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting after 29 years in the school system. Her last day will be June 30. At the March 15 school board meeting, the timeline search for the new superintendent and job posting was approved by the board.
During the work session, Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline will update the board on Senate Bill 128 and what the school has heard from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Department of Education.
Cline said the bill has been relabeled as the Supplemental School Year Program and would permit any student in grades K-12 to redo the 2020-2021 school year during the 2021-2022 school year.
“Almost like if a student were to be held back,” he said.
The bill also has parameters on student’s athletic participation if they decide to stay in class for another year, he said.
Cline said the program is something students or parents would need to apply for, and the school district will share how to get the application out into the community, hopefully by Tuesday, he said.
“Then, on down the line, there are deadlines that allow the board to see those applications, and they have to make a decision on whether they are going to accept or deny all of them,” said Cline. “They can not individualize those decisions.”
Also in the work session, the board will discuss the virtual learning program. Ashby said the board has to approve a waiver and send it to Frankfort by Friday, April 30.
“That does not mean we will have virtual learning, it does not mean we won’t have virtual learning,” said Ashby. “It just means that we have to submit some type of waiver to Frankfort that we are considering it.”
The board will then have the entire month of May to tweak the virtual process, she said. Ashby is unsure how the board will want to design the program for next year.
“We are still seeking input from administrators about this. We have also had some parents call about it,” said Ashby.
She said there is no action expected from either the work session or the closed session.
Ashby said she is aware of a Facebook post calling on parents to come to the board meeting on Monday night to discuss their concerns relating to this school year and the continued impact of COVID-19 guidelines.
At every board meeting, there is a sign-up sheet for community members to have their voices heard. Ashby said community members, parents and students are always welcome to speak to the board and discuss their concerns. Those signing up to speak will be allotted three minutes to address the board.
The board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
