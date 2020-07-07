Less than a month after being sentenced to 27 months in jail in federal court for wire fraud, a Webster County native was in court in Dixon last week to face charges of wanton abuse/neglect of adult by person.
Jerry Wayne Simpson withdrew a previously entered not guilty plea in case, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Greenwell agreeing to reduce the charge from a Class D felony to a Class A misdemeanor.
After entering a guilty plea, Simpson was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but said sentence will run concurrently with his 27-month sentence from federal court, meaning he will serve no additional time for the new conviction.
In addition to his 27 months sentence, the federal court also ordered Simpson to pay back $488,136.97 stolen from clients while he worked for Thrivent Investment Management Inc. in Madisonville between Aug. 21, 2015, and Dec. 15, 2017.
