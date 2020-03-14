Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Justin T. Baker, 34, of Salem was charged Thursday with speeding 24 miles over the limit, operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates and no registration receipt.
• Bret A. Burks, 59, of Mayfield was charged Friday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Donna N. Gibson, 29, of Earlington was charged Thursday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Benjamin D. Grayson, 36, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended/revoked license, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and two counts of contempt of court.
• Joseph D. Kurtz, 24, of Hanson was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Benjamin C. Maddern, 22, of Madisonville was charged Friday with public intoxication.
• Billy Ray Virge Jr., 39, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking and theft of services.
• Eille R. Young, 45, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.