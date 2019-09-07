Bump in the road?

Madisonville's seventh annual 9/11 Heroes Run participants may have to navigate a few rough spots, but despite a last minute scare caused by roadwork on Main Street, the race will go on as planned, according to the event's organizer.
State-contracted overnight road work began Thursday evening on Main Street, which is where a portion of tonight's race is happening.
Having all city and state permits in order, Kelly Forbes, the event manager, believed that everything would operate smoothly for today's race. Thursday night, that all changed when she was flooded with calls and messages about the roadwork.
"You know, we've worked with the highway department. I don't have an answer for how this happened," Forbes said. "We do have a permit to have the street closed. It'll be fine, it will go on, it's been a great event every year."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had been in constant communication with race committee members since early Friday morning, said Keith Todd, a public information officer with the cabinet.
The prime contractor on the project, Missouri Petroleum Projects, worked all through the night Friday and is continuing its work through 3 p.m. today, said Todd.
"They plan to complete it," he said. "They're pretty confident that they can get it done, or they wouldn't have stepped up, and said yes, we can do this."
see run/page a3
Plans for roadwork on KY70 were released last month, said Todd. Closures have been taking place along KY 70 to allow micro-resurfacing, which is a two-pass process, to happen.
Committee members and people from around the community tirelessly worked to resolve the problem, said Forbes.
"There's been a lot of hands in it. There has been a whole lot of moving parts. It's hard to say how it exactly got resolved," said Forbes. "For so many people, the race was their first thought Friday morning and wanted to know how to help."
Not knowing how the miscommunication happened between the state and the Heroes Run, Forbes said the contractors did what they were supposed to.
"I don't know how it happened, we did what we're supposed to, and I'm sure they were just going off of the timeline they were given," said Forbes. "We've had other things happen in the past, like the weather. One year we had a water main break, but we're good - we expect there to be great weather and for the event to go off without a hitch."
The 9/11 Heroes Run begins at 8 p.m. tonight. On-campus registration starts at 5 p.m. at the Madisonville Fire Department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.