NOTE: Madisonville Police are limiting access to reports at this time because of building closures mandated by the Governor.
Dawson Springs Police Department
The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Bradley W. Denning, 32, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday, March 10 with fourth degree assault.
• Crystal Ferguson, age and address unknown, was charged Tuesday, March 10 with second degree assault.
• Eric L. Johnson, 27, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday, March 11 with attempted third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
