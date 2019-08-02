The Hopkins County school district is well ahead of the game with new state legislation regarding school safety, but the struggle for protection and prevention is an ongoing battle, according to school officials.
For the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, the Hopkins County school district is taking measures to adhere to newly passed legislation known as Senate Bill 1.
Every school in the Hopkins County school district will now prominently feature a sign of the national motto "In God We Trust" in its building in compliance with the new law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly earlier this year. According to school board officials, each elementary and secondary school were given one sign to hang in a prominent area of the facility such as the cafeteria or main entryway.
The new law requires every school building to display the motto and is in conjunction with Kentucky legislators' efforts to commemorate the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting and be proactive in the state's recovery and prevention campaign. Gov. Matt Bevin signed the bill into law in late March along with additional school safety legislation.
While the law mandated the school possession of the sign, school districts were able to choose the design of the sign and its location in the buildings, according to School Board Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline.
"The law does not specify multiple locations, so we have one in the possession of every school. We modeled our sign after a photograph by a student who was unfortunately involved in the Marshall County shooting," Cline said.
According to Kentucky lawmakers, Preston Cope, a 15-year-old Marshall County High School student who
See Motto/Page A6
was involved in the shooting, had just completed a school project that photographed the motto before he was killed.
"To me, this was what he would want all of us to see and hear and rely on, and it's 'In God We Trust,' " said Preston's mom, Teresa Cope, in an interview with Fox-affiliate WDRB News at the bill's signing in March.
The signs cost is $150 in total and is funded by the school district's general fund, according to District Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Lori Harrison.
In addition to the sign requirement, Gov. Bevin signed Senate Bill 1, also known as the School Safety and Resiliency Act. This act requires school districts to take facility-securing and mental health improvement measures that must be followed within the next two years.
"For so many of the requirements with Senate Bill 1, we were already ahead of the game," Superintendent Deanna Ashby said.
The act mandates that each school must provide one mental health professional for each 1,500 students by July 2021. Ashby said through the preexisting working agreement between Hopkins County schools and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, the school district already has one mental health profession for approximately every 430 students -- well above the mandated statute.
"With that agreement with them, through no cost to Hopkins County schools, (Mountain Comprehensive Care Center) has agreed to place a qualified mental health therapist or counselor at every school," she said.
According to Ashby, the school district will have 16 therapists or counselors when schools across the county open on Wednesday.
According to Cline, the mental health professionals have been used frequently by Hopkins County students, which is why the school has continually added more professionals each year since the formation of a partnership with a local mental health provider beginning in 2014.
"The need drives the number," Cline said, "Last year, we had about a dozen, and now the number has raised to 16."
According to school officials, the Hopkins County school district has also already fulfilled facility requirements mandated by the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
While the act requires all districts to restrict access to each school building by July 1, 2022, Ashby said they have already had a system of controlled access for all schools since mid-2017.
According to Ashby, all the doors of each school building are locked with employees having badges rather than keys to gain access. She said the district found badges to be safer than keys for complete restriction.
"If someone lost a key, you can spend forever searching for that key," Ashby said. "But if they lose their badge, we can just deactivate that."
Ashby also cited strict visitor management and security cameras placed in each school in the district.
Though Hopkins County schools have already taken most safety recommendations by the state, Ashby said the maintenance of security for a student's physical and mental well-being is an ongoing priority for the district.
"We're continuing to look at new technologies that are coming out for visitor management and building control to see if there are any ways we can improve that," Ashby said. "I think the presence of all of those pieces together have made our kids, our facility and staff and the parents feel better about our school system."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.