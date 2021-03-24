Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Christopher Kirby, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, importing Carfentanil, Fentanyl or Fentanyl derivatives and reckless driving.
Natasha O’Neal, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with importing Carfentanil, Fentanyl or Fentanyl derivatives and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
John Lyon, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Hannah Gibson, 19, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
