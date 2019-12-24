Littering leads to meth bust

Although littering is a crime that can result in fines, that doesn't always stop some people from taking the chance and tossing their garbage out the window of their car. One Madisonville man, however, may have learned his lesson after littering landed him in jail on meth charges.
According to a report from the Providence Police Department, chief Todd Jones and patrolman Chester Underwood Jr. witnessed Stephen Tyler Harris, 22, open his car door and toss litter out into the parking lot of Hucks about 9 a.m. Monday.
Officers pulled the vehicle over to question Harris, who was a passenger. Noticing signs that the suspect appeared to be under the influence, police performed a search of the vehicle. Inside police say they found a cigarette package containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. According to police, Harris admitted that it was meth, and he was the owner.
He was charged with criminal littering and first-degree possession of meth. Harris was lodged at the Webster County Detention Center.
