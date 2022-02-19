Movie buffs and area residents just looking for something to do are about to get some big news. Golden Ticket Cinema has announced an official opening date for their new Madisonville theater, the Golden Ticket Cinemas Capital 8, and it is going to be here faster than many had thought possible.
“We are set to open next Friday, February 25,” said John Bloemeke, President of North Carolina-based Golden Ticket Cinemas, Inc.
Just over a month ago, AMC Theaters surprised their local staff by unexpectedly announcing that they were closing their Madisonville location within days. Employees launched a petition in an attempt to save the theater and took to social media in a desperate attempt to keep a movie theater in the community.
What they didn’t know was that Golden Ticket Cinema already had plans on Madisonville.
“We’ve wanted to get into the Madisonville area for some time,” Bloemeke said.
While most companies that operate movie theaters around the country have struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, closing locations left and right—mostly in markets comparable to Madisonville — things have played out differently for Golden Ticket. While other companies shrank, Golden Ticket has nearly double in size during the last two years.
“Obviously, it has been a challenging couple of years, but the future is bright for the movie theatre industry, and we are happy to make sure that the sacred tradition of going to the movies will be kept alive and well in Madisonville for years to come,” Bloemeke said.
The quick turn-around on getting the theater reopen means theater goers might not see a lot of differences when they go to the movies on opening weekend, but the company intends to make many changes and improvements in the months to come.
“Later this year, we will be adding some nice touches to the lobby as well as adding Dolby 7.1 sound, reserved seating and our new VIP luxury seating sections to each auditorium” said Bloemeke. “Additionally, we will completely revamp our food and beverage menu with a significantly expanded selection beyond the typical concession fare.”
For their opening weekend, he said the company has already secured three feature films, with hopefully more to come in the next week. Those include Uncharted, Sing 2 and Marry Me.
“Batman is confirmed to open the following week on Friday, March 4, with a Thursday evening premier on March 3,” he said.
Other movies expected to hit quickly over the next few months include:
Morbius, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, The Northman, Lightyear, Top Gun and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Online ticket pre-order is expected to be up and running by this morning at https://madisonville. gtcinemas.com/.
