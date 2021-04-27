Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Nathaniel Gibson, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
Brittney Tramill, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Brittany Gray, 27, of Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Jeremy Young, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Summer Clark, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fugitive from another state.
Chad Taylor, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Vance Flener, 23, of Owensboro, was served a warrant for parole violation on Friday.
Billy Virge, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.