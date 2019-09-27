A summer spike in unemployment apparently has ended in Hopkins County and across all of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics reports Hopkins County's jobless rate fell from 5.1% in July to 4.2% in August. That's practically even with the 4.1% unemployment number of May, and computes to 802 workers without jobs.
Ray Hagerman, president of Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, said in August that the June and July numbers were artificially high due to workers taking summer breaks.
Hopkins County was better in August than several surrounding counties. Muhlenberg County unemployment stood at 6.8%, while Christian County was at 5.7% and Caldwell County was at 5.3%. But McLean and Webster counties were slightly lower than Hopkins at 4.0%.
The commonwealth's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 4.4%. That number is the same as August 2018 but is higher than the current national rate of 3.7%.
The report says statewide, job growth in August was greatest in retail trade, transportation, utilities and warehousing. Manufacturing of durable goods had the biggest one-month drop.
An updated list of local job openings is available online at HopkinsCoKyJobs.com.
